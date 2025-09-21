Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.32 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

