Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF $JUNW

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JUNW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 101,960.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,456,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.39.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

