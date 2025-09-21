Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 95,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,948,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

