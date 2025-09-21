Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,812.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,472.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

LMBS stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

