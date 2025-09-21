Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NVO opened at $61.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

