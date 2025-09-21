Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $110.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

