Focus Financial Network Inc. Trims Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.2%

GEV stock opened at $624.61 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $617.11 and a 200 day moving average of $478.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

