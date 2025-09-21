Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $37.75 Average PT from Analysts

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

FWRD opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.24). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $618.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($23.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 81.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 26.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forward Air by 207.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 34.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

