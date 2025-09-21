Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.64 and last traded at $207.73, with a volume of 117706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.50.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.89. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $460,218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 198.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,705,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,280,000 after buying an additional 1,133,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,220,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,289,000 after buying an additional 838,853 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $80,621,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $78,509,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

