Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCO. Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Genesco stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.22. Genesco has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.89 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Genesco by 4,730.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 173,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

