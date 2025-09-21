Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.48%.

