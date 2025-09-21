Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.
Shares of GTY opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.48%.
