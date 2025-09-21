Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Financial Review

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Plains and Croda International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 1 5 2 0 2.13 Croda International 2 1 0 1 2.00

Green Plains currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Given Green Plains’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Croda International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $2.40 billion 0.26 -$82.50 million ($2.40) -4.02 Croda International $2.08 billion 2.45 $202.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Green Plains and Croda International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Croda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Volatility and Risk

Green Plains has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -6.34% -13.65% -6.72% Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Green Plains pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Green Plains beats Croda International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling and storage, commodity marketing business; and trading of ethanol, distiller grains, renewable corn oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. It operates 24 ethanol storage facilities; two fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,180 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

