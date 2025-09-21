Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invitation Home $INVH

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter worth about $148,870,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,743,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 4,762.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,656,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,244 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.47.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

