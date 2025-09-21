Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.