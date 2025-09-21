Head-To-Head Contrast: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) versus GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Energy and GeoPetro Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 1 3 2 3.17 GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Vista Energy presently has a consensus price target of $65.10, suggesting a potential upside of 93.29%. Given Vista Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

This table compares Vista Energy and GeoPetro Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $1.65 billion 1.95 $477.52 million $5.55 6.07 GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and GeoPetro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 29.12% 12.02% 4.55% GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vista Energy beats GeoPetro Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

