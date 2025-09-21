Head-To-Head Review: DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) & Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ulta Beauty and DFI Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 12 13 1 2.52 DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $543.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Ulta Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $11.65 billion 2.01 $1.20 billion $26.08 20.00 DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ulta Beauty and DFI Retail Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 10.31% 48.78% 19.55% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats DFI Retail Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.