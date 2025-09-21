Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of HSDT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($79.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($128.50) by $48.77. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 699.93% and a negative net margin of 7,215.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 3,000.00% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

