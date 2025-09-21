Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDTFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of HSDT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($79.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($128.50) by $48.77. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 699.93% and a negative net margin of 7,215.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 3,000.00% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

