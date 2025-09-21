Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after purchasing an additional 545,775 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,590 shares of company stock worth $15,265,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

