Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $11.17 billion 5.65 $1.54 billion $6.51 41.26 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.22 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.08

Volatility and Risk

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 13.84% -46.13% 11.38% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hilton Worldwide and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 10 8 1 2.53 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $265.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.