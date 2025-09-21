I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAB. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $7.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

I-Mab Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. I-Mab has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.90.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that I-Mab will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 147.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

