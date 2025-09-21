Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.7143.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ibotta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered Ibotta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

In other Ibotta news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 423,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $14,844,207.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,932.26. The trade was a 97.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,012,380 shares of company stock worth $70,472,378. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ibotta by 299.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Ibotta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 419,516 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Ibotta by 237.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ibotta in the first quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Ibotta in the first quarter worth $488,000.

Shares of Ibotta stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Ibotta has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 20.86 and a beta of -1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

