IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $656.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $614.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.96. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.