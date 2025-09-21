IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

IMAX opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. IMAX has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The company had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,608.80. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,311.45. This trade represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 37,408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in IMAX by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

