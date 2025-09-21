Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of IKT stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

