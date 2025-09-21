Insider Selling: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells $2,606,754.68 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

