Insider Selling: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells $2,606,754.68 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%
Broadcom stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
