Insider Selling: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells $4,305,420.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,497,146.20. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $520.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.17 and its 200 day moving average is $552.97. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,009,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.93.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

