Insider Selling: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Director Sells $28,747,692.18 in Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 771,543 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $28,747,692.18. Following the sale, the director owned 14,228,457 shares in the company, valued at $530,152,307.82. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corp Fluor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Corp Fluor sold 1,193,504 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $46,486,980.80.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Corp Fluor sold 577,046 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $20,773,656.00.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 14.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

