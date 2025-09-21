Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 102,083 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $3,742,362.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,582,092.47.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,781,154.32.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $3,678,050.49.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,673,967.17.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,035,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

