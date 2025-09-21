Insider Selling: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Sells 1,403,360 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 1,403,360 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $5,416,969.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,117,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,773,275.94. This trade represents a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Precigen Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of Precigen stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.82. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
