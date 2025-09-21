Insider Selling: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Sells 1,403,360 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 1,403,360 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $5,416,969.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,117,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,773,275.94. This trade represents a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Precigen Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.82. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Precigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 410,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 269,580 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Precigen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Precigen by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 599,914 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

