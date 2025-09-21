Insider Selling: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,406.68. This trade represents a 33.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RadNet Price Performance

RadNet stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.18 and a beta of 1.54. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,290,000 after buying an additional 1,063,516 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 81.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 743,922 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 141.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,214,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 712,270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 79.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after purchasing an additional 618,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $27,422,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

