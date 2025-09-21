Insider Selling: ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Major Shareholder Sells 57,688 Shares of Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 57,688 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $6,759,879.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,166,334 shares in the company, valued at $839,751,018.12. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Viii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 7,039 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $825,815.48.

On Friday, September 12th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 9,495 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $1,112,149.35.

On Thursday, September 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 7,048 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $825,320.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 14,579 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,713,469.87.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 340,633 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $40,497,857.37.

On Monday, September 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $43,647,909.03.

On Friday, July 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 8,706 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $959,749.44.

On Thursday, July 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 84,942 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $9,463,388.22.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 11,346 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,255,434.90.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 879 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $97,164.66.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 1.4%

TTAN stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of -21.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ServiceTitan by 251.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth about $6,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,015.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $140.00 target price on ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

