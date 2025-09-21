International Paper Company $IP Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $46.43 on Friday. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

