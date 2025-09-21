Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.8333.

IVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:IVA Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

