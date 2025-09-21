Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 1346933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.