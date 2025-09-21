IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $187.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

