Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth $398,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 130.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

