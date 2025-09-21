Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.68. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $151.69 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

