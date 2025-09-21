James Pagent Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Stock

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) insider James Pagent sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.50, for a total value of A$7,000,000.00.

Autosports Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Autosports Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 145.0%. Autosports Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Autosports Group

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

