Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:JEF opened at $69.45 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 159.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.