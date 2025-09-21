Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $12,772,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,833,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,194,470.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total value of $13,329,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $12,728,250.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $12,801,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,084,500.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

