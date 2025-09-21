JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBND. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,523,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,193 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 643.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,038,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 898,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,407,000 after purchasing an additional 887,922 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,080,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 783,953 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,352,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after purchasing an additional 596,750 shares during the period.

JBND stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

