Kellanova $K Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock valued at $82,079,367. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

