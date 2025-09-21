Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $61,110,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,460,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

