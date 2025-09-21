Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Laureate Education has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 282,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,573,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

