Lennar Corporation $LEN Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 45.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,567 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Lennar by 130.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 896,264 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 415,218 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $41,788,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $38,125,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 4.3%

LEN opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

