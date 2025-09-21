Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $116.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

