Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 541,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price target on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

