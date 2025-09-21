Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $472.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.09. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

