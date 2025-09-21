Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
LMT opened at $472.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.09. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
