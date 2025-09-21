lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 56.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 11.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $169.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.86.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

