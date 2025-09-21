Mader Group (ASX:MAD) Insider Sells A$25,200,000.00 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Craig Burton sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.40, for a total value of A$25,200,000.00.

Mader Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Mader Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 59.0%. Mader Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

